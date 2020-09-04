Lithia Motors-A has the Highest Sales Growth in the Automotive Retail Industry (LAD, MUSA, CWH, MNRO, KMX)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest sales growth.

Lithia Motors-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,622.9%. Murphy Usa Inc is next with a sales growth of 1,266.8%. Camping World Holdings Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,196.7%.

Monro Muffler follows with a sales growth of 825.1%, and Carmax Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 784.3%.

