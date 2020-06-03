Lithia Motors-A is Among the Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (LAD, SAH, PAG, GPI, AN)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Lithia Motors-A ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.27. Sonic Automoti-A is next with a a price to book ratio of 1.43. Penske Automotiv ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.48.

Group 1 Automoti follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.51, and Autonation Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.56.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Penske Automotiv. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Penske Automotiv in search of a potential trend change.