Lithia Motors-A is Among the Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (LAD, MUSA, MNRO, KMX, PAG)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest sales growth.

Lithia Motors-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,622.9%. Following is Murphy Usa Inc with a sales growth of 1,266.8%. Monro Muffler ranks third highest with a sales growth of 825.1%.

Carmax Inc follows with a sales growth of 784.3%, and Penske Automotiv rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 630.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Monro Muffler on November 22nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $73.47. Since that recommendation, shares of Monro Muffler have risen 5.3%. We continue to monitor Monro Muffler for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.