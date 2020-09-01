Lithia Motors-A is Among the Companies in the Automotive Retail Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (LAD, MUSA, MNRO, KMX, PAG)
Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest sales growth.
Lithia Motors-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 1,622.9%. Following is Murphy Usa Inc with a sales growth of 1,266.8%. Monro Muffler ranks third highest with a sales growth of 825.1%.
Carmax Inc follows with a sales growth of 784.3%, and Penske Automotiv rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 630.5%.
