Lipocine Inc Rises 1.80% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.35 to a high of $0.37. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $0.36 on volume of 338,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Lipocine Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $3.45 and a 52-week low of $0.32 and are now trading 9% above that low price at $0.35 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.15% lower and 9.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lipocine Inc on October 2nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.65. Since that call, shares of Lipocine Inc have fallen 86.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.