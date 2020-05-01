Lipocine Inc has the Lowest Beta in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (LPCN, NBY, PCRX, OMER, AMPE)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Lipocine Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.2. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc is next with a a beta of 0.4. Pacira Pharmaceu ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.4.

Omeros Corp follows with a a beta of 0.4, and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.5.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lipocine Inc and will alert subscribers who have LPCN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.