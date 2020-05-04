Lipocine Inc has the Lowest Beta in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (LPCN, NBY, PCRX, OMER, AMPE)

Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Lipocine Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.2. Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc is next with a a beta of 0.4. Pacira Pharmaceu ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.4.

Omeros Corp follows with a a beta of 0.4, and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.5.

