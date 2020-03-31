MySmarTrend
Lindsay Corp has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (LNN, TTC, DE, AGCO, TWI)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:43am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest sales growth.

Lindsay Corp ranks lowest with a sales growth of 30.5%. Following is Toro Co with a sales growth of 472.4%. Deere & Co ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 1,161.1%.

Agco Corp follows with a sales growth of 1,209.1%, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 1,607.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Titan Intl Inc on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.92. Since that call, shares of Titan Intl Inc have fallen 40.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

