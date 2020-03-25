Lindsay Corp has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (LNN, TTC, DE, AGCO, TWI)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Lindsay Corp ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 3.7%. Following is Toro Co with a forward earnings yield of 4.7%. Deere & Co ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 8.1%.

Agco Corp follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.2%, and Titan Intl Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 29.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Titan Intl Inc on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.92. Since that call, shares of Titan Intl Inc have fallen 40.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.