Lindsay Corp has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry (LNN, DE, TTC, TWI, AGCO)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural & Farm Machinery industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Lindsay Corp ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 10,902.3%. Deere & Co is next with a EPS growth of 14,829.2%. Toro Co ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 17,169.8%.

Titan Intl Inc follows with a EPS growth of 35,384.6%, and Agco Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 97,926.4%.

