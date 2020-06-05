Lincoln Natl Crp Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.70%

Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.50 to a high of $33.17. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.70 on volume of 448,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lincoln Natl Crp on March 25th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Lincoln Natl Crp have risen 31.5%. We continue to monitor LNC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Lincoln Natl Crp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $67.21 and a 52-week low of $16.11 and are now trading 94% above that low price at $31.27 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.