Lincoln Natl Crp Falls 3.70% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.50 to a high of $33.17. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $30.70 on volume of 448,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Lincoln Natl Crp has traded in a range of $16.11 to $67.21 and is now at $31.27, 94% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lincoln Natl Crp on March 25th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $24.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Lincoln Natl Crp have risen 31.5%. We continue to monitor LNC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.