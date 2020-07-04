Lincoln Natl Crp is Among the Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry with the Best Relative Performance (LNC , AEL , CNO , MET , AFL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Life & Health Insurance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC ) ranks first with a gain of 15.05%; Amer Equity Invt (NYSE:AEL ) ranks second with a gain of 12.33%; and Cno Financial Gr (NYSE:CNO ) ranks third with a gain of 11.45%.

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET ) follows with a gain of 10.50% and Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.36%.

