Limoneira Co has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, ALCO, DAR, INGR, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Limoneira Co ranks lowest with a sales per share of $8.68. Alico Inc is next with a sales per share of $13.21. Darling Ingredie ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $22.15.

Ingredion Inc follows with a sales per share of $81.19, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $83.79.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fresh Del Monte on November 1st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.25. Since that recommendation, shares of Fresh Del Monte have risen 5.7%. We continue to monitor Fresh Del Monte for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.