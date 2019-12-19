Limoneira Co has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, DAR, FDP, ALCO, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Limoneira Co ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.39. Following is Darling Ingredie with a FCF per share of $0.83. Fresh Del Monte ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.11.

Alico Inc follows with a FCF per share of $1.79, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.04.

