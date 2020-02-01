Limoneira Co has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, FDP, DAR, INGR, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 21.3%. Following is Fresh Del Monte with a future earnings growth of 15.0%. Darling Ingredie ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 12.2%.

Ingredion Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 7.3%, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 5.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Limoneira Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Limoneira Co in search of a potential trend change.