Limoneira Co has the Highest Future Earnings Growth in the Agricultural Products Industry (LMNR, FDP, DAR, INGR, ADM)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 21.3%. Fresh Del Monte is next with a future earnings growth of 15.0%. Darling Ingredie ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 12.2%.

Ingredion Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 7.3%, and Archer-Daniels rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 5.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Limoneira Co on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $18.43. Since that call, shares of Limoneira Co have fallen 28.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.