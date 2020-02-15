Limoneira Co is Among the Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (LMNR, ALCO, DAR, INGR, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Limoneira Co ranks lowest with a sales per share of $8.68. Alico Inc is next with a sales per share of $13.21. Darling Ingredie ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $22.15.

Ingredion Inc follows with a sales per share of $81.19, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $83.79.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Limoneira Co and will alert subscribers who have LMNR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.