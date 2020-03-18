Limoneira Co is Among the Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (LMNR, DAR, ALCO, ADM, BG)
Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Limoneira Co ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.39. Following is Darling Ingredie with a FCF per share of $0.83. Alico Inc ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.79.
Archer-Daniels follows with a FCF per share of $2.04, and Bunge Ltd rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.45.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Limoneira Co and will alert subscribers who have LMNR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest free cash flow per share limoneira co darling ingredie alico inc archer-daniels Bunge Ltd