MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Limoneira Co is Among the Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Lowest Current Ratio (LMNR, ADM, BG, DAR, INGR)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 12:07am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the lowest current ratios. Current ratio is useful to get an idea of how quickly a company can repay its short-term liabilities with its short-term assets. The higher the current ratio, the more capable the company is of paying its obligations.

Limoneira Co ranks lowest with a a current ratio of 1.0. Following is Archer-Daniels with a a current ratio of 1.6. Bunge Ltd ranks third lowest with a a current ratio of 1.7.

Darling Ingredie follows with a a current ratio of 1.7, and Ingredion Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a current ratio of 2.5.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Limoneira Co on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $18.43. Since that call, shares of Limoneira Co have fallen 35.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Keywords: lowest current ratio limoneira co archer-daniels Bunge Ltd darling ingredie ingredion inc

Ticker(s): LMNR ADM BG DAR INGR

Contact David Diaz