Limoneira Co is Among the Companies in the Agricultural Products Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (LMNR, DAR, BG, ADM, FDP)

Below are the three companies in the Agricultural Products industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Limoneira Co ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 42.93. Following is Darling Ingredie with a a P/E ratio of 37.77. Bunge Ltd ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 36.42.

Archer-Daniels follows with a a P/E ratio of 18.07, and Fresh Del Monte rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 14.07.

