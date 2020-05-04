Life Storage Inc has the Lowest Beta in the Specialized REITs Industry (LSI, EQIX, PSA, CUBE, CCI)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Life Storage Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Equinix Inc is next with a a beta of 0.6. Public Storage ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Cubesmart follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Crown Castle Int rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.6.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Life Storage Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Life Storage Inc in search of a potential trend change.