Liberty Trp-A has the Lowest P/E Ratio in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (LTRPA, PETS, NTRI, FLWS, SFLY)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Liberty Trp-A ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 0.61. Petmed Express is next with a a P/E ratio of 15.70. Nutrisystem Inc ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 24.26.

1-800-Flowers-A follows with a a P/E ratio of 37.00, and Shutterfly Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 42.83.

