Liberty Prop has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Diversified REITs Industry (LPT, WRE, PSB, ESRT, AAT)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the lowest sales growth.

Liberty Prop ranks lowest with a sales growth of 127.8%. Washington Reit is next with a sales growth of 377.1%. Ps Business Park ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 395.7%.

Empire State Rea follows with a sales growth of 508.4%, and American Assets rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 674.2%.

