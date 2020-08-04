Liberty Br-A has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Cable & Satellite Industry (LBRDA, LBRDK, GNCMA, CABO, CHTR)
Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Liberty Br-A ranks lowest with a an RPE of $229. Following is Liberty Br-C with a an RPE of $229. Gen Comm-A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $416,000.
Cable One Inc follows with a an RPE of $441,000, and Charter Commun-A rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $444,000.
