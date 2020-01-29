Liberty Br-C Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.04%

Liberty Br-C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $126.96 to a high of $129.84. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $128.35 on volume of 107,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Liberty Br-C and will alert subscribers who have LBRDK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Liberty Br-C share prices have been bracketed by a low of $74.08 and a high of $132.00 and are now at $129.02, 74% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.53% higher and 0.63% higher over the past week, respectively.