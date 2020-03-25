Liberty Br-C has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Cable & Satellite Industry (LBRDK, CHTR, CABO, CMCSA, DISH)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Liberty Br-C ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.9%. Following is Charter Commun-A with a forward earnings yield of 1.0%. Cable One Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 2.2%.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.1%, and Dish Network-A rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 12.7%.

