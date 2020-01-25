Liberty Br-C is Among the Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield (LBRDK, CHTR, CABO, CMCSA, DISH)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Liberty Br-C ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.7%. Charter Commun-A is next with a forward earnings yield of 0.8%. Cable One Inc ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.7%.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 5.6%, and Dish Network-A rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 6.9%.

