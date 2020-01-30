Liberty Br-C is Among the Companies in the Cable & Satellite Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (LBRDK, CHTR, CABO, CMCSA, LBRDA)

Below are the three companies in the Cable & Satellite industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Liberty Br-C ranks highest with a EPS growth of 40,000.0%. Following is Charter Commun-A with a EPS growth of 10,340.2%. Cable One Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 2,060.9%.

Comcast Corp-A follows with a EPS growth of 227.6%, and Liberty Br-A rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 202.2%.

