Libbey Inc is Among the Companies in the Housewares & Specialties Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (LBY, TUP, CSS, NWL, LCUT)

Below are the three companies in the Housewares & Specialties industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Libbey Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $127,000. Following is Tupperware Brand with a an RPE of $187,000. Css Industries ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $220,000.

Newell Brands In follows with a an RPE of $296,000, and Lifetime Brands rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $426,000.

