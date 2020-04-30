Lhc Group Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.19%

Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $126.64 to a high of $133.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $129.16 on volume of 123,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Lhc Group Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $159.48 and a 52-week low of $100.00 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $130.56 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

