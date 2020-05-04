Lhc Group Inc has the Lowest Beta in the Health Care Services Industry (LHCG, RDNT, ADUS, PRSC, AMED)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Lhc Group Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.4. Radnet Inc is next with a a beta of 0.6. Addus Homecare ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Providence Servi follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Amedisys Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

