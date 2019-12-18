Lgi Homes Inc Falls 2.70% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $69.89 to a high of $72.71. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $72.28 on volume of 60,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lgi Homes Inc on October 30th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $78.31. Since that call, shares of Lgi Homes Inc have fallen 8.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Over the past year, Lgi Homes Inc has traded in a range of $40.29 to $88.81 and is now at $69.92, 74% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.