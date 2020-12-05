Lexington Realty Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (LXP)

Lexington Realty shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 5.6% to $9.48. Today's volume of 3.5 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Over the past year, Lexington Realty has traded in a range of $7.86 to $11.81 and is now at $9.48, 21% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.