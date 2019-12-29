Lennox Intl Inc has the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio in the Building Products Industry (LII, WMS, BLDR, ALLE, GFF)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Lennox Intl Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,004.0. Following is Advanced Drainag with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,751.1. Builders Firstso ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 474.3.

Allegion Plc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 367.9, and Griffon Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 245.5.

