Lennox Intl Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Building Products Industry (LII , SSD , GFF , MAS , JCI )

Below are the top five companies in the Building Products industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII ) ranks first with a gain of 2.28%; Simpson Mfg (NYSE:SSD ) ranks second with a gain of 2.15%; and Griffon Corp (NYSE:GFF ) ranks third with a gain of 1.77%.

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS ) follows with a gain of 1.48% and Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.13%.

