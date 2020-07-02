Lennar Corp-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.01%

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.26 to a high of $68.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $68.47 on volume of 881,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Lennar Corp-A has traded in a range of $44.84 to $68.69 and is now at $68.92, 54% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.