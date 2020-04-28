Lennar Corp-A Rises 7.72% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $47.83 to a high of $49.38. Yesterday, the shares gained 7.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $43.48 on volume of 2.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lennar Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have LEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lennar Corp-A have traded between a low of $25.42 and a high of $71.38 and are now at $48.96, which is 93% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.