Lennar Corp-A Rises 4.36% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.30 to a high of $60.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $58.37 on volume of 3.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lennar Corp-A have traded between a low of $41.17 and a high of $62.63 and are now at $59.24, which is 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lennar Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have LEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.