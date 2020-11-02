Lennar Corp-A Rises 1.16% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.39 to a high of $70.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $69.47 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Lennar Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $44.84 and a high of $70.99 and are now at $70.75, 58% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

