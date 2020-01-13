Lennar Corp-A Rises 1.09% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.63 to a high of $60.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.24 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Lennar Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $41.17 and a high of $62.63 and are now at $60.21, 46% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

