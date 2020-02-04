Lennar Corp-A (LEN) Approaches New Downside Target of $33.55

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $34.70 today and has reached the first level of support at $34.13. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $33.55 and $32.40 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 126.3% for shares of Lennar Corp-A based on a current price of $33.54 and an average consensus analyst price target of $75.89. Lennar Corp-A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $55.52 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $57.63.

In the past 52 weeks, Lennar Corp-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $25.42 and a high of $71.38 and are now at $33.54, 32% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Lennar Corp-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Lennar Corp-A in search of a potential trend change.