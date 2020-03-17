Lennar Corp-A Falls 3.89% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.45 to a high of $37.66. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $36.49 on volume of 3.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Lennar Corp-Ahas traded in a range of $32.45 to $71.38 and are now at $36.52. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.