Lennar Corp-A is Among the Companies in the Homebuilding Industry with the Best Relative Performance (LEN , DHI , TOL , TMHC , PHM )

We looked at the Homebuilding industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN ) ranks first with a gain of 3.52%; Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI ) ranks second with a gain of 0.94%; and Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL ) ranks third with a gain of 0.66%.

Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC ) follows with a gain of 0.64% and Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.45%.

