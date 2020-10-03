Lendingtree Inc has the Highest Sales Growth in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (TREE, CASH, NMIH, OCFC, UCFC)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the highest sales growth.

Lendingtree Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,070.1%. Following is Meta Financial G with a sales growth of 5,385.7%. Nmi Holdings I-A ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,652.7%.

Oceanfirst Finl follows with a sales growth of 4,034.4%, and United Commty Fi rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,795.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of United Commty Fi on July 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $10.07. Since that recommendation, shares of United Commty Fi have risen 8.6%. We continue to monitor United Commty Fi for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.