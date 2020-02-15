MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Lendingclub Corp has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Consumer Finance Industry (LC, SLM, EZPW, PRAA, SC)

Written on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:19am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Lendingclub Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.84. Following is Slm Corp with a sales per share of $3.58. Ezcorp Inc-A ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $14.21.

Pra Group Inc follows with a sales per share of $18.26, and Santander Consum rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $18.41.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lendingclub Corp and will alert subscribers who have LC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: lowest sales per share lendingclub corp slm corp ezcorp inc-a pra group inc santander consum

Ticker(s): LC SLM EZPW PRAA SC

Contact Amy Schwartz