Lendingclub Corp has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Consumer Finance Industry (LC, PRAA, ECPG, ENVA, GDOT)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Lendingclub Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -71.8%. Pra Group Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 28.5%. Encore Capital G ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 33.5%.

Enova Internatio follows with a EBITDA growth of 36.7%, and Green Dot Corp-A rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 52.8%.

