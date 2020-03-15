Lendingclub Corp is Among the Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (LC, COF, EZPW, ALLY, NAVI)
Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Lendingclub Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,647.8%. Capital One Fina is next with a ROE of 503.1%. Ezcorp Inc-A ranks third lowest with a ROE of 631.4%.
Ally Financial I follows with a ROE of 729.8%, and Navient Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 906.0%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ally Financial I on February 19th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $28.45. Since that call, shares of Ally Financial I have fallen 27.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest return on equity lendingclub corp capital one fina ezcorp inc-a ally financial i navient corp