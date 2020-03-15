Lendingclub Corp is Among the Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (LC, COF, EZPW, ALLY, NAVI)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Lendingclub Corp ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,647.8%. Capital One Fina is next with a ROE of 503.1%. Ezcorp Inc-A ranks third lowest with a ROE of 631.4%.

Ally Financial I follows with a ROE of 729.8%, and Navient Corp rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 906.0%.

