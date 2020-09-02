Lendingclub Corp is Among the Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (LC, PRAA, ECPG, ENVA, GDOT)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Lendingclub Corp ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -71.8%. Pra Group Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 28.5%. Encore Capital G ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 33.5%.

Enova Internatio follows with a EBITDA growth of 36.7%, and Green Dot Corp-A rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 52.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lendingclub Corp and will alert subscribers who have LC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.