Lendingclub Corp is Among the Companies in the Consumer Finance Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (LC, CACC, AXP, PRAA, NNI)

Below are the three companies in the Consumer Finance industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Lendingclub Corp ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 44.05. Following is Credit Acceptanc with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.77. American Express ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.42.

Pra Group Inc follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 11.93, and Nelnet Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 9.53.

