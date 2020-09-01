Leidos Holdings has the Highest Sales Growth in the IT Consulting & Other Services Industry (LDOS, IT, EPAM, VRTU, CACI)

Below are the three companies in the IT Consulting & Other Services industry with the highest sales growth.

Leidos Holdings ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,439.9%. Gartner Inc is next with a sales growth of 3,546.5%. Epam Systems Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,502.4%.

Virtusa Corp follows with a sales growth of 1,885.8%, and Caci Intl-A rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,630.8%.

